FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dominion reduces output of Millstone 3 reactor - NRC
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dominion reduces output of Millstone 3 reactor - NRC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Dominion Resources Inc reduced the
1,233-megawatt (MW) Unit 3 at the Millstone nuclear power plant
in Connecticut to about 75 percent as a precaution due to high
intake water levels from Hurricane Sandy, the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission said.
    The unit had been operating at full power earlier Monday.
    Nuclear power plants routinely reduce power as part of their
normal operating procedures when conditions like high water
levels are possible.    
    Unit 2 at Millstone had shut by Oct. 9 for a planned
refueling which was expected to last about a month.
    
** EIKON USERS: To see a live map of the forecast hurricane
track - including the option to view all refineries, nuclear
power plants and vessels in its path - please type the word
"Hurricane" in a search window and select "Hurricane Tracker"
from the options. **
    

----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE 
STATE:      Connecticut          
COUNTY:     New London          
TOWN:       Waterford about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of       
 
            Hartford, the state capital         
OPERATOR:   Dominion Nuclear          
OWNER(S):   Unit 2 - Dominion Resources Inc (100 pct)         
            Unit 3 - Dominion Resources Inc (93.47 pct)         
                   - Mass. Municipal Wholesale Elec. (4.8 pct)  
 
                   - Central Vermont Public Service (1.73 pct)  
  
CAPACITY:   2,102 MW     
UNIT(S):    2 - 869-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized       
 
            reactor         
            3 - 1,233-MW Westinghouse pressurized water         
            reactor         
FUEL:       Nuclear         
DISPATCH:   Baseload         
COST:       Unit 2 - $424 million         
            Unit 3 - $3.77 billion

TIMELINE:
1966 -      Unit 1 - a 660-MW General Electric boiling water    
            reactor - construction permit issued          
1970 -      Unit 1 enters commercial service         
1970 -      Unit 2 construction permit issued         
1974 -      Unit 3 construction permit issued         
1975 -      Unit 2 enters commercial service         
1986 -      Unit 3 enters commercial service          
1998 -      Unit 1 retired         
2001 -      Dominion buys station from Northeast Utilities and  
 
            others as part of the deregulation of the New       
 
            England power markets         
2005 -      NRC renews 40-year licenses for additional 20       
 
            years         
2009 -      NRC approves uprate to increase Unit 3 output by 7  
 
            percent to about 1,230 MW          
2035 -      Unit 2 extended operating license expires         
2045 -      Unit 3 extended operating license expires

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.