Hess says no timeframe for Port Reading refinery restart

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hess Corp said on Tuesday a timeframe for restart of its Port Reading refinery, whose operations were disrupted by Hurricane Sandy, has not yet been determined.

“We are using the current power supply to bring in-plant utility systems back online, which will take several days and must be completed before the refinery can restart,” it said in an update.

Full power restoration will be needed to complete an assessment of refinery equipment before the restart process can begin, the company said.

It also provided updates on its terminal operations in storm-affected areas.

“At our Woodbridge (New Jersey) terminal, time restrictions on loading rack operations, which reopened on Sunday, have been lifted. The only remaining Hess terminal with suspended rack operations is in Bayonne (New Jersey),” it said.

Its Brooklyn and Roseton, New York, terminals have resumed marine operations, the company said.

The remaining Hess terminals with suspended marine operations were in Bayonne, Edgewater, Newark and Woodbridge, New Jersey.