FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Biodiesel leaked from Carteret, NJ terminal-Kinder Morgan
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Biodiesel leaked from Carteret, NJ terminal-Kinder Morgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - About 238 barrels (some 10,000 gallons) of biodiesel leaked from Kinder Morgan Energy Partners’ Carteret, New Jersey terminal after storm Sandy devastated the U.S. East Coast, the company said on Tuesday.

The fuel spilled into nearby Rum Creek and reached the Arthur Kill waterway, which separates Staten Island in New York City from New Jersey.

The spill “was contained within a day of the storm passing and recovery efforts have been completed”, Kinder Morgan spokeswoman Emily Mir said in an email.

The Carteret terminal can store up to 7.8 million barrels of fuel.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it had recovered 780,000 gallons of an oily water mixture from the terminal and was rebuilding containment walls around the tanks at the facility.

The Coast Guard had first reported on Monday that the leak came from Kinder Morgan’s Perth Amboy, New Jersey terminal, some six miles (9.5 km) south of the Carteret facility.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.