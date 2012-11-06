Biodiesel leaked from Carteret, NJ terminal-Kinder Morgan

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - About 238 barrels (some 10,000 gallons) of biodiesel leaked from Kinder Morgan Energy Partners’ Carteret, New Jersey terminal after storm Sandy devastated the U.S. East Coast, the company said on Tuesday.

The fuel spilled into nearby Rum Creek and reached the Arthur Kill waterway, which separates Staten Island in New York City from New Jersey.

The spill “was contained within a day of the storm passing and recovery efforts have been completed”, Kinder Morgan spokeswoman Emily Mir said in an email.

The Carteret terminal can store up to 7.8 million barrels of fuel.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it had recovered 780,000 gallons of an oily water mixture from the terminal and was rebuilding containment walls around the tanks at the facility.

The Coast Guard had first reported on Monday that the leak came from Kinder Morgan’s Perth Amboy, New Jersey terminal, some six miles (9.5 km) south of the Carteret facility.