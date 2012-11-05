FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phillips 66 Bayway refinery leaks 7,700 gallons oil- Coast Guard
November 5, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

Phillips 66 Bayway refinery leaks 7,700 gallons oil- Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Some 7,700 gallons of fuel spilled from Phillips 66’s 238,000 barrels-per-day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, after Hurricane Sandy struck the U.S. East Coast a week ago, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday.

The refinery, a major gasoline producer in the region, was shut ahead of Sandy and remained idle even though electrical power was restored to the plant earlier last week. The company has not commented on operations on Monday.

The Coast Guard also said it recovered 780,000 gallons of an oil-water mixture from Kinder Morgan’s Perth Amboy, New Jersey, fuel storage terminal.

