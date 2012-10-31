FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EPA grants New Jersey temporary waiver on diesel standards
October 31, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

EPA grants New Jersey temporary waiver on diesel standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday granted New Jersey a temporary waiver on Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) requirements to help counter a shortfall in fuel supplies in parts of the state following Hurricane Sandy.

The waiver allows for the sale of diesel fuel that exceeds standards of 15 parts per million of sulfur under limited conditions effective immediately, according to a letter from the EPA to Governor Chris Christie.

The waiver extends for sales through Nov. 13.

