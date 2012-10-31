EPA grants New Jersey temporary waiver on diesel standards

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday granted New Jersey a temporary waiver on Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) requirements to help counter a shortfall in fuel supplies in parts of the state following Hurricane Sandy.

The waiver allows for the sale of diesel fuel that exceeds standards of 15 parts per million of sulfur under limited conditions effective immediately, according to a letter from the EPA to Governor Chris Christie.

The waiver extends for sales through Nov. 13.