Eight fuel tankers anchored in New York Harbor -US Coast Guard

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Eight fuel-carrying tankers are anchored offshore in the New York Harbor with traffic restrictions still in place after super storm Sandy pummeled the port and clogged it with debris, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Sunday.

Four of the tankers were carrying petroleum products and the other four had crude oil onboard, according to the Coast Guard.

Some of the tankers are transferring fuel to light barges that can easily enter the port and deliver supplies to working terminals.

On Friday, Rear Admiral Daniel Abel, commander of First Coast Guard District, said 2 million barrels of fuel were being offloaded in the port.

The New York Harbor is open to all tug and barge traffic without restrictions. Vessels can also transit throughout except via the Arthur Kill waterway, where a cleanup is in progress after diesel leaked from a nearby terminal.

Deep draft vessels can only anchor in the port if they can find a safe home in one of the terminals that dot the harbor, the Coast Guard said. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by David Gregorio)