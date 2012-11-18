FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York to demolish 200 houses damaged by Sandy- report
November 18, 2012 / 2:21 AM / in 5 years

New York to demolish 200 houses damaged by Sandy- report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - New York City plans to tear down about 200 homes badly damaged in Superstorm Sandy after a review found they could pose a threat to public safety, The New York Times reported Saturday.

Most of the houses are in Staten Island, Queens and Brooklyn and will be demolished in the coming weeks and months, according to the paper, which cited an interview with Buildings Department Commissioner Robert LiMandri.

The department is likely to have a clearer picture next week of exactly how many homes will be bulldozed, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

