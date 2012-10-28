FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York City to suspend subway, bus, train service ahead of storm -governor
October 28, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

New York City to suspend subway, bus, train service ahead of storm -governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - New York City will suspend its train, subway and bus service Sunday night ahead of Hurricane Sandy, which is expected to bring strong winds and dangerous flooding to the East Coast, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference.

“If it turns and moves off, great. Really great. But if not then we will be prepared for it, ” Cuomo said.

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will begin suspending its various services at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), he said.

The service is expected to resume operations about 12 hours after the storm ends, officials said at the news conference.

Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
