New York City to suspend subway, bus, train service ahead of storm -governor

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - New York City will suspend its train, subway and bus service Sunday night ahead of Hurricane Sandy, which is expected to bring strong winds and dangerous flooding to the East Coast, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference.

“If it turns and moves off, great. Really great. But if not then we will be prepared for it, ” Cuomo said.

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will begin suspending its various services at 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), he said.

The service is expected to resume operations about 12 hours after the storm ends, officials said at the news conference.