Long Island Power Authority CEO resigns in storm's aftermath
November 14, 2012 / 2:36 AM / in 5 years

Long Island Power Authority CEO resigns in storm's aftermath

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Michael Hervey, the embattled chief executive officer of the Long Island Power Authority, has resigned, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by Chairman Howard Steinberg.

Hervey’s resignation comes on the same day that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo launched an investigation by a special commission into the state’s utilities and their response to Superstorm Sandy.

More than two weeks after the storm struck the region, about 45,000 LIPA customers still have no electricity. (Reporting By Michelle Conlin; Editing by Edith Honan and Mohammad Zargham)

