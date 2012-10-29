FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Eqecat estimates Hurricane Sandy losses up to $20 bln
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Eqecat estimates Hurricane Sandy losses up to $20 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hurricane Sandy is likely to cause insured losses of $5 billion to $10 billion and economic losses of $10 billion to $20 billion, disaster modeling company Eqecat said on Monday.

The company may update the estimate later this week, a spokeswoman said, depending on actual impacts after Sandy makes landfall, which is expected to occur late Monday or early Tuesday.

Even at the low end of the Eqecat estimate, Sandy would rank as one of the worst hurricanes in history by insured losses. Last year’s Hurricane Irene, by comparison, caused about $4.3 billion in insured losses.

Before Eqecat released its estimate, most Wall Street analysts were expecting insured losses of around $5 billion, which they said the industry could easily handle.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.