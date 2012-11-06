FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie Infrastructure's operations resume post-Sandy
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

Macquarie Infrastructure's operations resume post-Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Co said its aviation and bulk liquid storage operations affected by Hurricane Sandy were coming back online starting Monday.

The energy services company said power was restored to its bulk liquid storage terminal in New Jersey with about half of its facilities at the site back to normal operation. There was no damage to its tanks and pipelines.

The company’s fixed base operations, Atlantic Aviation, located at three airports in New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut were restored and its heliport in New York was providing limited services, it said.

Shares of the company closed at $43.90 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.