FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYC Marathon organizer says decision on holding race now with mayor
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

NYC Marathon organizer says decision on holding race now with mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The New York City Marathon, one of the premier distance running events in the country, should go ahead as planned on Sunday, but race organizers are awaiting final go-ahead authorization from New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the head of the race’s organizing group said.

Mary Wittenburg, president and chief executive of the New York Road Runners, said on Wednesday the decision whether to hold the race was “entirely” in the mayor’s hands.

The race draws tens of thousands of participants, including some of the world’s elite distance athletes. In 2011, more than 47,000 runners finished the race, according to the event’s website. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Jackie Frank)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.