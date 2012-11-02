FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY discussing whether to go ahead with marathon-city official
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

NY discussing whether to go ahead with marathon-city official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - New York authorities were discussing whether or not to go ahead with the city’s marathon on Sunday, which attracts more than 40,000 runners, as recovery from the effects of deadly superstorm Sandy continues, a city official said.

“There’s discussions about doing it (putting off the marathon), but whether a decision has been made yet I don’t know,” said a city official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, on Friday.

Fury has been escalating throughout New York at Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s decision to proceed with the marathon, even though he vowed the event would not divert any resources from storm victims. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jackie Frank)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.