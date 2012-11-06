Moody's sees Sandy hit to casinos, benefit to retailers

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Credit agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday October’s destructive storm Sandy will slash revenue and earnings at New Jersey’s Atlantic City casinos and benefit home repair and discount retailers, but will have limited impact on other sectors.

Electric utilities suffered costly damage but will likely recover their costs. Wireless telecommunications service providers were also hurt, but the impact on these carriers will be “negligible,” Moody’s said.

Building product companies that provide roofing-related materials will likely see stronger-than-usual fourth quarter results, Moody’s said.