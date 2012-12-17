FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motiva says terminals back online weeks after Sandy
December 17, 2012 / 9:35 PM / 5 years ago

Motiva says terminals back online weeks after Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises, a 50-50 joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco, on Monday said most of its New Jersey and New York terminals are fully operational, weeks after they were flooded by Hurricane Sandy.

Motiva’s terminals in Newark, New Jersey and Brooklyn, New York are back online, a company spokeswoman said. Another terminal in Long Island, New York is expected to return to full operation this week.

The terminal in Sewaren, New Jersey, where four tanks sustained damage from Sandy, is yet to fully recover, the company said.

Motiva has resumed operating marine and pipeline services at the facility, along with the super-charged racks that pump fuel onto trucks, but storage tanks are still out of service, Kimberly Windon, a shell spokeswoman said.

Two of the damaged tanks at Sewaren leaked some 378,000 gallons of diesel into the nearby Arthur Kill waterway days after the storm.

