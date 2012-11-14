FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Most muni ratings in Sandy's path unfazed -Fitch
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Most muni ratings in Sandy's path unfazed -Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday that it expects the credit rating of municipal bond issuers along superstorm Sandy’s path to remain mostly unchanged by the storm.

The storm devastated some parts of New York, New Jersey and other areas, but the smaller local governments that already had low liquidity levels before the storm will be affected the most, Fitch said in a statement.

Many communities in the area are part of counties or other municipalities that have large, diverse tax bases, Fitch said.

Of concern is NYU Medical Center, which is the only issuer in Fitch’s portfolio that suffered extensive facility damage, the credit rating agency said.

The hospital’s inpatient facility is still closed, and Fitch is monitoring the situation closely, it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.