US govt to pay New Jersey emergency power costs-senators

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The federal government will cover 100 percent of emergency power and public transportation costs through Nov. 9 in eight New Jersey counties that were hit hard by Hurricane Sandy, according to the two U.S. senators representing the state.

An aide to Senator Frank Lautenberg told Reuters that FEMA informed the senators of the decision.

Lautenberg and Senator Robert Menendez said they are continuing to request that federal aid “covers as large of a share of the response costs as possible” in the wake of this week’s hurricane that battered the East Coast.