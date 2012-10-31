FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Harbor "unlikely" to fully reopen Weds-US Coast Guard
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

New York Harbor "unlikely" to fully reopen Weds-US Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it was “unlikely” that New York Harbor would be fully reopened on Wednesday following Hurricane Sandy, as damage assessments continue in the area.

The port is currently open, but under severe traffic restrictions, a spokesman for the USCG said.

The Port of Long Island Sound was reopened on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the ports of Pt. Judith and Block Island, Rhode Island, remain closed to vessel traffic until the Coast Guard completes assessments of those waterways, the USCG said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.