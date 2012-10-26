FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hurricane Sandy weakens a little - NHC
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 6:11 PM / 5 years ago

Hurricane Sandy weakens a little - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hurricane Sandy has weakened a little,
with maximum sustained winds dropping to near 75 miles per hour
(120 km per hour) though with higher gusts, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Friday. 
    Sandy, located about 430 miles (695 km) south-southeast of
Charleston, South Carolina, is moving toward the north near 7
miles per hour (11 km per hour) and a general northward motion
is expected to continue today and tonight, the agency said.
    A turn toward the north-northeast with an increase in
forward speed is expected on Saturday and a turn toward the
northeast on Sunday, it said, adding that no significant change
in strength is forecast during the next couple of days.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.