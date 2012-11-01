FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NuStar to reopen two truck bays at NJ oil terminal shut by Sandy
November 1, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 5 years ago

NuStar to reopen two truck bays at NJ oil terminal shut by Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - NuStar Energy said on Thursday it plans to reopen at noon on Friday two of eight truck bays at its oil products depot in Linden, New Jersey, shut when Hurricane Sandy barrelled into the state late Monday.

NuStar said the power to the region remains out but it brought a generator from the Gulf Coast to open the bays, helping alleviate the severe shortage of gasoline in the region after Sandy compromised the oil infrastructure. The company also hopes to get another generator regionally.

“We hope to have all eight bays operating as soon as full power is restored,” the company said in a statement

