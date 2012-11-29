FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY governor imposes rules to speed up Sandy insurance claims
November 29, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

NY governor imposes rules to speed up Sandy insurance claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday imposed emergency regulations on insurers to speed the processing of claims from hundreds of thousands of state residents whose properties were damaged or destroyed when Superstorm Sandy struck a month ago.

Among the measures Cuomo unveiled at a New York City press conference was a requirement reducing the time limit for insurance company claims adjusters to respond to a claim to six days from 15 days.

He also said the state’s insurance regulator would begin posting to the agency’s website report cards on the performance of insurers, with the aim of making the companies more accountable for their response to customers needing assistance following the storm, which struck the Northeast on Oct. 29.

