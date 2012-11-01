FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConEd restores power to parts of lower Manhattan, Brooklyn
November 1, 2012 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

ConEd restores power to parts of lower Manhattan, Brooklyn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - New York power company Consolidated Edison Inc restored power to about 2,000 homes in lower Manhattan and 28,200 in the Brighton Beach area of Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, it said in a statement.

Two of the underground electrical networks, taken out of service on Monday night due to floodwater from Storm Sandy, were restored to service.

The utility noted that some buildings may still be without electricity due to basement flooding or damage to equipment.

As of 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday (2359 GMT), about 719,000 customers in New York City and neighboring Westchester County were without service, the company said.

That included about 227,000 homes and businesses in Manhattan and 74,000 in Brooklyn.

Con Edison on Tuesday said that customers served by underground electric equipment, like in Manhattan, should have power back within four days.

