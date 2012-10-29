FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Northeast service suspensions due to Hurricane Sandy
October 29, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

U.S. Northeast service suspensions due to Hurricane Sandy

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - As U.S. Northeast braces for Hurricane
Sandy, the following is a list of service suspensions for New
York, New Jersey and District of Columbia area starting on
Sunday evening:    
    * New York City Subway: to begin a staggered shutdown of the
subway system and Metro North and Long Island Railroad commuter
rail systems at 7 p.m. EDT - Metropolitan Transportation
Authority    
    * New York City buses: To begin a shut down at 9 p.m. EST   
    * New Jersey Path trains to be suspended starting midnight  
 
    * MTA said it would accommodate customers leaving the Jets
game in New Jersey before service is suspended    
    * Airlines expected to cease flights Sunday night at the
five major airports in New York and New Jersey - Port Authority 
  
    * American Airlines, United Airlines,
Delta Airlines, JetBlue Airways, USAirways Group Inc
 to stop flights tonight at NY/NJ airports.    
    * JetBlue, American Airlines say they are closed through
Wednesday morning. Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines 
say they are closed through Tuesday.    
    * Newark AirTrain, JFK AirTrain to monitor conditions and
close down if wind speeds reach 30 miles per hour or more. 
After 7 p.m. passengers will not be able to use JFK AirTrain as
the subway will be shut down.    
    * Port Authority warns tunnels, bridges closures "highly
likely beginning tomorrow." To monitor tunnels, bridges for wind
and flooding conditions on case-by-case basis, New York/New
Jersey residents can get updates on* Amtrak to cancel Northeast Corridor service on Monday.
Cancelling service North of New York starting 7 p.m. Sunday.    
                                                   
    * Greyhound said it would close down travel in and out of 
Philadelphia and New York at midnight and in Washington DC and
Baltimore at 7 p.m. Its services to and from Norfolk, Salisbury
and Ocean City were already suspended by Sunday afternoon.    
    * Staten Island Ferry will operate from Staten Island until
8 p.m. and from Manhattan until 8 p.m.        
    * New York Mayor Bloomberg ordered evacuation of the city's
zone A - areas close to the water and in danger of flooding.
    * The Coast Guard is closing New York Harbor beginning
tonight. Cruise ships scheduled for arrival Monday, Tuesday have
been diverted.    
    * New York City schools and District of Columbia schools 
are closed Monday.    
    * In the Washington D.C. area non-emergency federal
government workers were told to take a day of administrative
leave Monday unless they are already scheduled to work remotely
for the day. The District of Columbia's local government also
planned to be closed on Monday, according o Mayor Vincent Gray. 
  
    * The Metro train service in around Washington D.C. was
canceled for Monday, according to WTOP radio station.    
    * The Maryland Transit Administration has canceled MARC
commuter rail service on Monday, which connects Washington D.C.
with cities in Maryland and West Virginia.    
    * In Maryland all State office and facilities will be closed
Monday from 6 a.m. until the end of the day. Maryland's Office
of the Governor said the state was canceling Monday's early
voting service for the Nov. 6 U.S. presidential election.
     * New Jersey's Atlantic City casinos were ordered to close
Sunday afternoon.

