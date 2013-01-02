FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama urges US House Republicans to quickly pass Sandy aid package
January 2, 2013

Obama urges US House Republicans to quickly pass Sandy aid package

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama urged Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to vote Wednesday on a $60.4 billion Superstorm Sandy disaster aid bill, saying hard-hit states need the federal aid urgently to help rebuild after the Oct. 29 storm.

“When tragedy strikes, Americans come together to support those in need. I urge Republicans in the House of Representatives to do the same, bring this important request to a vote today, and pass it without delay for our fellow Americans,” Obama said in a statement.

