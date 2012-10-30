FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says storm not yet over, government to aid local authorities
October 30, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

Obama says storm not yet over, government to aid local authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the federal government would do all it could to help local authorities cope with damage caused by the massive storm Sandy.

The president, speaking at the national headquarters of the American Red Cross, said the storm, which slammed into some of the most densely populated areas of the eastern United States on Monday, was “not yet over” and that there were still risks.

“It is still moving north,” he said. “There are still communities that could be affected. So I want to emphasize there are still risks of flooding, there are still risks of downed power lines, risks of high winds.”

