Obama sees no hurricane impact on voting "at this point"
#Market News
October 28, 2012 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

Obama sees no hurricane impact on voting "at this point"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he did not expect that Hurricane Sandy would have an impact on voting for the Nov. 6 election but suggested it was something that would have to be examined later.

“We don’t anticipate that at this point, but we’re obviously going to have to take a look,” Obama said during a visit to the government’s storm response center when asked whether Hurricane Sandy, bearing down on the East Coast, might affect voting.

The massive storm’s approach has already raised fears of a disruption of early voting in some states.

