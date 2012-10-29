FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Release of API, EIA oil reports could be changed by Sandy
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 10:41 PM / 5 years ago

Release of API, EIA oil reports could be changed by Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The American Petroleum Institute said on Monday it has not delayed the release of its weekly petroleum stocks report yet, but it will continue to assess conditions as Hurricane Sandy pummels the Northeast.

“At this point, we do not think there is a need to postpone release,” API spokesman Reid Porter said. “We will re-evaluate mid-morning and coordinate as necessary.”

API typically releases its weekly report on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Energy Information Administration’s weekly oil stocks and output report.

It is unclear whether the EIA will release its report as scheduled on Wednesday. An EIA spokesman said the agency would likely have a better sense on Tuesday of whether the report would be delayed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.