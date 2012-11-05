FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some 1.4 million still without power after Sandy - DOE
November 5, 2012

Some 1.4 million still without power after Sandy - DOE

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Some 1.4 million homes and businesses remained without power on Monday morning due to damages from superstorm Sandy, down by about 500,000 from Sunday, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity Delivery and Energy Reliability said in a report on Monday morning.

The figure is down about 1.1 million from Saturday, when 2.5 million customers had no power.

The bulk of outages remained in New Jersey, with some 20 percent of customers or 780,000 without power, followed by New York, with about a half million still without power, the DOE report said.

