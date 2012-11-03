FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NJ Phillips Bayway refinery still idle, assessing damages from Sandy
November 3, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

NJ Phillips Bayway refinery still idle, assessing damages from Sandy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Phillips 66’s 238,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey, remained idle on Saturday and the company gave no estimate on when the storm-stricken plant could resume crude oil processing.

Electrical power was restored to Bayway earlier this week following Hurricane Sandy, but clean-up efforts and equipment damage assessments are still underway, the company said on its website. It was unclear how long repairs would take before the plant can restart.

Bayway is the second-largest oil refinery in the region.

“A decision regarding when the refinery will be able to resume crude oil processing operations will be made once all assessments are complete,” the company said on Saturday.

On Friday, Reuters reported that Bayway was likely still weeks away from restarting, due to heavy damage caused by salt water flooding into the facility from the neighboring Arthur Kill during Sandy, according to a source familiar with refinery operations.

Phillips said it had resumed “limited” fuel supplies to its wholesale customers from the company’s Linden-based refined products terminal as of late Friday.

