UPDATE 1- Kinder Morgan ready to restart New York harbor terminals
November 1, 2012

UPDATE 1- Kinder Morgan ready to restart New York harbor terminals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Thursday it will resume shipping from its New York and New Jersey terminals in the next day or two, after the company brought in generators to power pumps and other equipment.

The terminals in Carteret, New Jersey, Perth Amboy, New Jersey and Staten Island, New York, will begin to receive and move refined fuels in the next 24 to 48 hours, the company said.

The terminals were shut down when Hurricane Sandy barreled through the region and cut off their power.

Kinder Morgan’s other mid-Atlantic terminals are operating normally.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

