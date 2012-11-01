FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PSEG says Sandy causes damage to transmission system
November 1, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

PSEG says Sandy causes damage to transmission system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - New Jersey power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PSEG) CEO Ralph Izzo said on Thursday that Hurricane Sandy’s tidal surge caused significant damage to the electric transmission system and some switching stations.

“Probably the most significant damage we sustained was due to a tidal surge that was associated with Hurricane Sandy that hit the northern part of the territory, and uniquely did some damage to our transmission system and some of our switching stations,” said Izzo, the chairman, president and CEO of PSEG, on the company’s third-quarter conference call.

The storm left 1.7 million customers without service at the peak, he said, adding that the company has already restored service to about a million.

“We have told people that we think full restoration is going to take anywhere from seven to 10 days,” Izzo said.

PSEG serves about 2.2 million customers in New Jersey.

