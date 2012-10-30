FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2012

Philadelphia refinery will likely try to restart some units later Tuesday-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ will probably try to restart some units at its 330,000 barrel per day refinery later Tuesday as it appears to have escaped damage from Hurricane Sandy, according to a source familiar with refinery operations.

On Monday, before Sandy slammed into the south Jersey coast, Philadelphia Energy Solutions began the precautionary closure of key units at the refinery, the biggest in the Northeast. It also put some units on standby and others to minimum safe operating levels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
