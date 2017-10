WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved on Tuesday a long-delayed $50.4 billion dollar disaster relief funding package for victims of Superstorm Sandy.

In separate votes, the House approved $17 billion in immediate disaster funds targeted largely for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as $33.5 billion in funds for longer-term reconstruction projects. House Republicans, however, managed to cut some specific spending from the bill through amendments.