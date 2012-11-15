FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign ships take 2.8 mln bbls of fuel to US N.East after Sandy
November 15, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

Foreign ships take 2.8 mln bbls of fuel to US N.East after Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Thursday that 12 shipments of fuel, including gasoline and diesel, have taken advantage of a rare marine law waiver to help relieve the Northeast after Superstorm Sandy.

The cargoes, which must deliver the oil by Nov. 20 under the waiver of the 1920 Jones Act, were slated to deliver the fuel to ports from Maryland to Maine.

The shipments included more than 1.75 million barrels of gasoline and more than 1.1 million barrels of diesel and other distillates, said the Maritime Administration, a branch of the Department of Transportation.

