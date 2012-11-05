Spectra says NJ gas compressors still out, no customer impact

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy on Monday said two New Jersey natural gas compressor stations remained shut after Hurricane Sandy hit the state one week ago, but there remained no impact to customer deliveries. A company spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters that initial assessment of their natural gas facilities in the Northeast showed "minimal damage." "Everything is capable of operating when requested, including the Linden compressor station, either from commercial power or generator back up support," the company said. Repairs were underway at the Linden, New Jersey, station, which was not needed to meet customer demands at this time. The Franklin, New Jersey compressor station, also remained shut, but that station is typically only used during peak winter demand and historically not needed to operate at this time of year. Once power was restored to the station it will again be "fully functional for peak winter load season later this year as needed," the email said. The Houston-based natural gas infrastructure company said all of its employees were safe and accounted for. The company halted construction work on its New Jersey-New York gas pipeline project due to the storm.