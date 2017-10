NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises, a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco, said at least two diesel storage tanks were damaged in the wake of super storm Sandy at its Sewaren, New Jersey facility, leaking an unknown substance into the Arthur Kill waterway that separates New Jersey from Staten Island.

Motiva said previously deployed booms are skimming the fuel in the Woodbridge creek adjacent to where the spill occurred.