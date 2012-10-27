FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical cyclone Sandy regains hurricane strength
#Market News
October 27, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Tropical cyclone Sandy regains hurricane strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tropical cyclone Sandy regained hurricane strength on Saturday after flagging wind speeds earlier in the day triggered its downgrade to a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

At 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT), the Miami-based Hurricane Center said Sandy’s top sustained winds were 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), making it a weak Category 1 hurricane.

The massive storm, with a rapidly expanding wind field, was located about 335 miles (540 km) southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving on a north-northeast track toward its expected landfall early next week on the northeast U.S. coast.

