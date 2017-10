New York, Oct 31 (Reuters) - New York City’s subway system will resume operating on a limited basis on Thursday, four days after shutting down ahead of the arrival of Sandy, the massive storm that brought unprecedented flooding to the world’s financial capital, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Limited service on suburban commuter rail lines serving Long Island to the east and Westchester County and Connecticut to the north will resume on Wednesday afternoon, Cuomo said at a press conference.