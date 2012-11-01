Sunoco Logistics' Eagle Point oil terminal has ample supply

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sunoco’s Eagle Point storage terminal in southern New Jersey has ample and normal supplies of crude oil and products such as gasoline and diesel fuel, a source familiar with terminal operations said on Thursday.

The terminal, formerly a refinery, supplies crude oil via pipeline to the 330,000-barrels-per-day Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery.

Another source familiar with refinery operations said the Philadelphia plant was still working back up to full rates after a slowdown for Hurricane Sandy.