Sunoco Logistics' Eagle Point oil terminal has ample supply
#Market News
November 1, 2012

Sunoco Logistics' Eagle Point oil terminal has ample supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sunoco's Eagle Point storage terminal in southern New Jersey has ample and normal supplies of crude oil and products such as gasoline and diesel fuel, a source familiar with terminal operations said on Thursday.

The terminal, formerly a refinery, supplies crude oil via pipeline to the 330,000-barrels-per-day Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery.

Another source familiar with refinery operations said the Philadelphia plant was still working back up to full rates after a slowdown for Hurricane Sandy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
