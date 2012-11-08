FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Transportation systems face major storm defense costs-Fitch
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 10:51 PM / in 5 years

Transportation systems face major storm defense costs-Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Major U.S. East Coast transportation agencies hit by superstorm Sandy may face “substantial” costs to beef up flooding and other severe weather defenses in coming years and will likely need to issue more debt to do it, Fitch Ratings said on T hur sday.

Flooding, damage and power outages from the storm caused massive disruptions to trains, tunnels, airports and other major transportation systems in several Eastern states, particularly in New York and New Jersey.

The systems have to consider the “impact of the increasing occurrence of severe weather,” Mike McDermott, managing director in Fitch’s global infrastructure group, said in a statement.

“These costs could be substantial and will most likely be self-funded through unplanned debt issuance as grant funding could be hard to come by,” he said.

Of 23 agencies Fitch examined, most have at least 140 days’ cash on hand for immediate repairs and lost toll and fare revenues stemming from extreme weather events, Fitch said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.