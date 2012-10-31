FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY's JFK, Newark airports to open Wednesday; LaGuardia still closed
October 31, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

NY's JFK, Newark airports to open Wednesday; LaGuardia still closed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - John F. Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International airports, two of the three main flying hubs for the busy New York City area, will reopen on Wednesday morning with limited service, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said on Tuesday.

LaGuardia Airport remains closed, the Port Authority said on its website.

The three airports have all been closed due to Sandy, the massive storm that swept through the area on Monday. Typically they handle 300,000 passengers a day. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Sandra Maler)

