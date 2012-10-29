FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two key New York City tunnels closing; bridges open for now -governor
October 29, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

Two key New York City tunnels closing; bridges open for now -governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said two key tunnels connecting Manhattan to New Jersey and Brooklyn would be closed later on Monday ahead of Hurricane Sandy.

Cuomo said the Holland Tunnel, which opened in 1927 and remains one of the main connections between New Jersey and New York City, would close as a precaution at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). The Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, known locally as the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, will also shut down at the time. New York City bridges will remain open for now, he said at a news conference. (Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

