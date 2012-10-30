FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-US East Coast power outages from Sandy hit 7 million
#Energy
October 30, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

FACTBOX-US East Coast power outages from Sandy hit 7 million

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Sandy has already knocked out power
to more than 7 million homes and businesses along the U.S. East
Coast.
The following power holding companies have utility units that
reported outages on Tuesday.
    
Company         States       Customers       Outages     Percent
FirstEnergy    MD, NJ, PA, WV, OH 3,899,000      1,584,178      
41
Con Ed       NY, NJ, PA         2,864,600        671,892       
23
PSEG        NJ            2,200,000             1,000,000     45
Northeast 
  Utilities    CT, MA, NH       3,032,000          711,456    
23
LIPA        NY           1,100,000          889,786     81
Exelon        PA, MD           2,838,700          782,846     28
National Grid    NY, RI, MA, NH  3,305,400          352,548    
11
PPL         PA           1,400,000          395,818     28
Pepco        DC, MD, DE, NJ  1,818,000          305,576     17
Iberdrola    NY, ME           1,478,500          210,158     14
Dominion    VA, NC           2,400,000          131,808      5
Duke NC, SC, OH, KY, IN      3,915,000             7,121      0
AEP          OH, WV, VA      2,463,000            56,408      2
    
    Total out                               7,099,595    
** EIKON USERS: To see a live map of the forecast hurricane
track - including the option to view all refineries, nuclear
power plants and vessels in its path - please type the word
"Hurricane" in a search window and select "Hurricane Tracker"
from the options. **

 (Created by Michael Erman and Scott DiSavino)

(Created by Michael Erman and Scott DiSavino)
