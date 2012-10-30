FACTBOX-US East Coast power outages from Sandy hit 7 million

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Sandy has already knocked out power to more than 7 million homes and businesses along the U.S. East Coast. The following power holding companies have utility units that reported outages on Tuesday. Company States Customers Outages Percent FirstEnergy MD, NJ, PA, WV, OH 3,899,000 1,584,178 41 Con Ed NY, NJ, PA 2,864,600 671,892 23 PSEG NJ 2,200,000 1,000,000 45 Northeast Utilities CT, MA, NH 3,032,000 711,456 23 LIPA NY 1,100,000 889,786 81 Exelon PA, MD 2,838,700 782,846 28 National Grid NY, RI, MA, NH 3,305,400 352,548 11 PPL PA 1,400,000 395,818 28 Pepco DC, MD, DE, NJ 1,818,000 305,576 17 Iberdrola NY, ME 1,478,500 210,158 14 Dominion VA, NC 2,400,000 131,808 5 Duke NC, SC, OH, KY, IN 3,915,000 7,121 0 AEP OH, WV, VA 2,463,000 56,408 2 Total out 7,099,595 ** EIKON USERS: To see a live map of the forecast hurricane track - including the option to view all refineries, nuclear power plants and vessels in its path - please type the word "Hurricane" in a search window and select "Hurricane Tracker" from the options. ** (Created by Michael Erman and Scott DiSavino)