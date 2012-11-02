FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US utilities restore power to half those without after Sandy-DOE
November 2, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

US utilities restore power to half those without after Sandy-DOE

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Sandy left more than 8.48 million without power in Northeast
    * New Jersey still has over 1.5 million without power
    * New York restoration lags, 1.2 million still without power

    By Scott DiSavino
    Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. power companies as of Friday had restored electricity
to over half of the 8.48 million customers left without service after megastorm
Sandy slammed into the U.S. East Coast earlier this week, federal data showed.
    Nearly 3.6 million homes and businesses in 11 U.S. states remained without
power early on Friday morning, down from over 4.4 million Thursday afternoon,
according to U.S. Department of Energy data.
    In New Jersey, the state hit hardest by Sandy, utilities have restored power
to over 1 million customers, leaving 1.5 million still waiting for their lights
to be turned back on. Sandy left over 2.6 million in New Jersey without power.
    New York power companies, meanwhile, still seem to be lagging behind on
outage restoration with 800,000 back in service, while over 1.2 million continue
to wait without it. Sandy left almost 2.1 million in New York state without
power.
    The hardest-hit New York power companies, such as Consolidated Edison Inc
 in New York City and the Long Island Power Authority on Long Island, have
said Sandy is the worst-ever natural disaster to hit their customers, primarily
due to record storm surge that left many low-lying neighborhoods flooded.
    Pennsylvania, which is inland and not impacted by storm surge, had the third
most customers out at over 1.2 million due to high wind and heavy rain. The
Pennsylvania utilities have restored power to over 900,000 customers leaving
over 300,000 waiting for service to return.
    In total, at its peak, Sandy left 8.48 million customers in 21 states from
North Carolina to Maine and as far west as Illinois without power. That was
slightly more than the 8.38 million that lost service during last year's
Hurricane Irene.

    The following is a state-by-state breakout of customers affected by outages:
   
 
 State             Current    Percentage     Peak      Customers
                   Outages            of   Outages     Restored
                               Customers              Since Peak
                                 Without              
                                  Power               
 Connecticut         238,871      12         626,559      387,688
 Maryland             18,608      <1         311,020      292,412
 Massachusetts         1,660      <1         298,072      296,412
 Michigan             10,003      <1         120,637      110,634
 New Jersey        1,587,584      39       2,615,291    1,027,707
 New York          1,268,803      14       2,097,933      829,130
 Ohio                 68,710      1          267,323      198,613
 Pennsylvania        324,747      5        1,267,512      942,765
 Rhode Island          7,539      2          116,592      109,053
 Virginia              1,910      <1         182,811      180,901
 West Virginia       100,304      10         271,765      171,461
                                                                 
                                                                 
 *TOTAL:           3,628,739               8,175,515    4,546,776
 
    
* States with fewer than 1,000 outages were not included in the table.

