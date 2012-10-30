FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-US East Coast power outages from Sandy hit 6.8 million
#Energy
October 30, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

FACTBOX-US East Coast power outages from Sandy hit 6.8 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Sandy has knocked out power to more
than 6.8 million homes and businesses along the U.S. East Coast.
    
    The following power holding companies have utility units
that reported outages on Tuesday.
    

 Company         States            Customers    Outages   Percent 
 FirstEnerg    MD, NJ, PA, WV, OH   3,899,000   1,523,700     39
 Con Ed        NY, NJ, PA           2,864,600     808,600     28
 PSEG          NJ                   2,200,000   1,000,000     45
 Northeast
     Utilities CT, MA, NH           3,032,000     735,600     24
 LIPA          NY                   1,100,000     844,600     77
 Exelon        PA, MD               2,838,700     467,400     16
 National Grid NY, RI, MA, NH       3,305,400     372,000     11
 PPL           PA                   1,400,000     385,100     28
 Pepco         DC, MD, DE, NJ       1,818,000     330,900     18
 Iberdrola     NY, ME               1,478,500     209,700     14
 Dominion      VA, NC               2,400,000     141,200      6
 Duke          NC, SC, OH, KY, IN   3,915,000      14,200       0
 AEP           OH, WV, VA           2,463,000      34,400       1
 
                      Total out                  6,867,400
    
** EIKON USERS: To see a live map of the forecast hurricane
track - including the option to view all refineries, nuclear
power plants and vessels in its path - please type the word
"Hurricane" in a search window and select "Hurricane Tracker"
from the options. **

 (Created by Scott DiSavino)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
