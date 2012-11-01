CORRECTED-Verizon may take 2 wks to restore service to customers

(Corrects 2nd and 4th paragraph to Maguire from Maquire)

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications may take another two weeks to restore telecommunication services for its customers after flooding and power outages knocked out services during Hurricane Sandy, according to a top executive for the company.

The provider of telephone, Internet and television services is still working on pumping water out of central offices with key telecom equipment in order to restore its services, Tom Maguire, senior vice president for national operations support, told Reuters.

Verizon is using tens of thousands of gallons of fuel every day in back-up generators powering telecom equipment and in vehicles that are working in affected areas

But despite reports of fuel shortages at gas stations around the region Maguire said he is “pretty confident” the company will have access to enough fuel supplies.