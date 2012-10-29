FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

Washington Metro to remain closed on Tuesday morning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Major public transportation in Washington, halted because of Hurricane Sandy, will not resume on Tuesday morning, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.

Metrorail and Metrobus service will remain suspended due to the hurricane, which is expected to cause widespread havoc in the capital on Monday evening and early on Tuesday morning.

WMATA said it will make an announcement on the timing of restored service after it is able to assess damage and weather conditions on Tuesday morning.

