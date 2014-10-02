FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical storm Simon forms off Mexico's Pacific coast
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 2, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

Tropical storm Simon forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Simon formed early on Thursday off Mexico’s Pacific coast, but it was projected to wheel out to sea in the coming days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that as of Thursday morning, the storm was about 360 miles (580 km) south-southeast of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, which was slammed by Hurricane Odile last month.

Simon was moving to the west-northwest and could become a hurricane by Saturday, the Miami-based center said.

Odile plowed into the southern tip of Baja last month as a category 3 hurricane. It caused major damage to beach resorts, stranded thousands of tourists for days and sparked widespread looting, forcing the government to send in thousands of troops. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.