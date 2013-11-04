FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Depression Sonia dissipates over western Mexico
#Industrials
November 4, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Tropical Depression Sonia dissipates over western Mexico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression Sonia dissipated over western Mexico on Monday, though the government said there was a chance of continued rains over swaths of western Mexico that experienced major flooding over the past couple of months.

The remnants of Sonia were 80 miles (129 km) northeast of Culiacan in western Mexico, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said, adding there were no longer any coastal watches in effect.

In September, Mexico suffered its worst flooding since records began when storms Manuel and Ingrid converged from the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico, killing more than 150 people and causing damage estimated at around $6 billion.

And last month, Hurricane Raymond caused some flooding as it approached the Pacific resort cities of Acapulco and Zihuantanejo, though no deaths or major damage were reported.

Sonia was the 18th named storm system of this eastern Pacific hurricane season, which began in May and is set to conclude at the end of this month. (Writing by Simon Gardner; editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
