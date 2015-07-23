FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-StormHarbour makes two hires to bolster Italian operations
July 23, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-StormHarbour makes two hires to bolster Italian operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - StormHarbour, an independent markets and financial advisory firm, appointed Federico Buccellati and Francesco Dissera to continue its push into the Italian market.

Buccellati joins as a senior adviser and Dissera as a managing director to support the Italian operations, with a particular focus on fixed income structuring and advisory.

Buccellati has 30 years experience in investment banking and most recently worked at HSBC Holdings Plc as head of advisory for southern Europe.

Dissera, who has over 17 years of experience in investment banking and capital markets, joins after 14 years at UBS AG , where he most recently headed the firm’s ABS offering. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

